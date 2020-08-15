IFP Advisors Inc Buys 155 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,063 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 951 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Surevest LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 8,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.83, for a total transaction of $1,663,891.53. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,508 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,499.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $342.06 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $263.31 and a 1 year high of $385.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $312.43 and its 200 day moving average is $328.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.78.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.32 by $0.69. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 40.24%. The company had revenue of $8.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.06 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $398.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $373.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $385.00.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

