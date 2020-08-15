IFP Advisors Inc Buys 13,234 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 141.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,234 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 143.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $522,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 453,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,150,862. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Barclays downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.22.

DAL stock opened at $28.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.79. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $62.48. The firm has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported ($4.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.24) by ($0.19). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -9.48 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.