IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 6,658 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO) by 42.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,658 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 1.53% of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $508,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF stock opened at $48.38 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $48.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.60 and its 200-day moving average is $41.90.

