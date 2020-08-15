IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) SVP Sells $459,139.00 in Stock

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $459,139.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,422.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

IEX opened at $176.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.06. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $104.56 and a 52 week high of $178.14.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $561.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.69 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 15.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 15th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Boenning Scattergood raised IDEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Argus began coverage on IDEX in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on IDEX from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on IDEX from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. IDEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in IDEX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,110,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in IDEX by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in IDEX by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.