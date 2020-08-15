Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the February 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS CDMGF opened at $66.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.09. Icade has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $105.00.

CDMGF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Icade in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Icade in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Icade in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Icade in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

As an investor and a developer, Icade is an integrated real estate player which designs innovative real estate products and services adapted to new urban lifestyles and habits. By placing corporate social responsibility and innovation at the core of its strategy, Icade is closely involved with stakeholders and users in the citieslocal authorities and communities, companies and employees, institutions and associations As an office and healthcare property investor (portfolio value of 11.5bn as of 12/31/19 on a proportionate consolidation basis) and as a property developer (2019 economic revenues of nearly 1bn), Icade has been able to reinvent the real estate business and foster the emergence of tomorrow's greener, smarter and more responsible cities.

