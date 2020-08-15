Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) PT Raised to $31.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HRNNF. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Hydro One from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. TD Securities lowered Hydro One from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Hydro One from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Hydro One from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hydro One currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.25.

Get Hydro One alerts:

Shares of Hydro One stock opened at $20.95 on Wednesday. Hydro One has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $21.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.29.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission network and 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network; and 308 transmission stations.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.