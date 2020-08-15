Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HRNNF. TD Securities lowered shares of Hydro One from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Hydro One from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Hydro One from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.25.

OTCMKTS HRNNF opened at $20.95 on Wednesday. Hydro One has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $21.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.29.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission network and 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network; and 308 transmission stations.

