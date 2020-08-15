Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) Position Raised by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 325.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,755 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.12% of Howard Hughes worth $3,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 108.6% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,356,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,545 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 122.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,667,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,623,000 after purchasing an additional 917,924 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 18.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,404,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,460,000 after purchasing an additional 371,793 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 11.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,570,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,866,000 after purchasing an additional 268,827 shares during the period. Finally, Senvest Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the first quarter valued at $11,381,000. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

HHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Howard Hughes from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Piper Sandler raised Howard Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Howard Hughes in a report on Monday, June 8th.

In related news, General Counsel Peter F. Riley sold 14,638 shares of Howard Hughes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $856,323.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,459,164.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 1,749,072 shares of Howard Hughes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total value of $102,600,563.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HHC opened at $57.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.28 and a beta of 1.61. Howard Hughes Corp has a 52-week low of $35.10 and a 52-week high of $134.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $331.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.11 million. Howard Hughes had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 15.42%. Howard Hughes’s revenue was down 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Howard Hughes Corp will post -3.44 EPS for the current year.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawai’i.

