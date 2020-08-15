Horizon Technology Finance Corp (HRZN) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 17th

Horizon Technology Finance Corp (NASDAQ:HRZN) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th.

Horizon Technology Finance has decreased its dividend by 12.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Horizon Technology Finance has a payout ratio of 94.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Horizon Technology Finance to earn $1.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.0%.

NASDAQ:HRZN opened at $12.48 on Friday. Horizon Technology Finance has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $13.78. The company has a market cap of $213.01 million, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.82.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The investment management company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 39.91% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $13.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.69 per share, with a total value of $116,900.00. Also, President Gerald A. Michaud bought 14,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.70 per share, with a total value of $174,330.00. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HRZN shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Horizon Technology Finance from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Aegis decreased their price target on shares of Horizon Technology Finance from $13.20 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.83.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

