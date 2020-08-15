High Liner Foods (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) Price Target Raised to $9.50

High Liner Foods (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from $9.00 to $9.50 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on High Liner Foods from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th.

High Liner Foods stock opened at $6.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.23. High Liner Foods has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $8.52.

High Liner Foods Incorporated processes and markets prepared and packaged frozen seafood products in the United States and Canada. The company provides a range of frozen seafood products, such as raw fillets and shellfishes; cooked shellfishes; and value-added products comprising sauced, glazed, breaded, and battered seafood products, as well as seafood entrées.

