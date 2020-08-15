Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,086,316 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.35% of Hess worth $56,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the first quarter worth $74,983,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Hess by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,929,656 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,258,000 after purchasing an additional 55,047 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Hess by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 942,506 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,386,000 after purchasing an additional 48,280 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hess by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,736,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $490,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hess by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 38,137 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 17,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $241,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 4,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $253,418.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,398 shares of company stock worth $1,503,619. 11.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE HES opened at $53.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 2.21. Hess Corp. has a one year low of $26.06 and a one year high of $74.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.08.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.22 million. Hess had a negative net margin of 58.62% and a negative return on equity of 8.81%. Hess’s quarterly revenue was down 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hess Corp. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

HES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Hess from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Hess from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hess currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.29.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

