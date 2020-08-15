Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Stake Raised by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hershey during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Motco raised its holdings in Hershey by 298.6% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HSY opened at $146.07 on Friday. Hershey Co has a twelve month low of $109.88 and a twelve month high of $162.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.68.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.18. Hershey had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 70.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Hershey Co will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 53.46%.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.98, for a total transaction of $37,920.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,810.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Hershey from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Hershey from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hershey from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Hershey from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.50.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

