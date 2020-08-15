Helix Price Up 15.6% This Week (HLIX)

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. In the last seven days, Helix has traded up 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Helix coin can currently be purchased for $0.0087 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges. Helix has a total market cap of $244,951.94 and approximately $16.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.44 or 0.00449857 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00023813 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00011842 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003222 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00011499 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000279 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000216 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Helix Coin Profile

Helix (HLIX) is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 28,186,778 coins and its circulating supply is 28,050,176 coins. The official website for Helix is helix-crypto.com . Helix’s official message board is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin

Helix Coin Trading

Helix can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helix using one of the exchanges listed above.

