Helius Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:HSDT) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their hold rating on shares of Helius Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:HSDT) in a report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helius Medical Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th.

HSDT stock opened at $0.48 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.56. Helius Medical Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $2.18.

Helius Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:HSDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 1,132.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 153,000 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000.

About Helius Medical Technologies

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a medical technology company focused on neurological wellness. The Company focuses on developing, licensing or acquiring non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself. The Company is engaged in the development of its product, the portable neuromodulation stimulator (PoNS) device.

