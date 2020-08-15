HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mustang Bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.56.

MBIO opened at $3.09 on Tuesday. Mustang Bio has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $4.85. The company has a quick ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.17. The company has a market cap of $132.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.63.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mustang Bio will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mustang Bio news, CEO Manuel Md Litchman purchased 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.08 per share, with a total value of $554,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 406,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 22,354 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 132,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 76,249 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio during the 1st quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $338,000. 20.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

