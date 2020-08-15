HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Molecular Partners (OTCMKTS:MLLCF)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Molecular Partners (OTCMKTS:MLLCF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Shares of MLLCF opened at $23.00 on Wednesday. Molecular Partners has a twelve month low of $16.15 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.91.
About Molecular Partners
