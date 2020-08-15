HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Molecular Partners (OTCMKTS:MLLCF)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Molecular Partners (OTCMKTS:MLLCF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Shares of MLLCF opened at $23.00 on Wednesday. Molecular Partners has a twelve month low of $16.15 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.91.

About Molecular Partners

Molecular Partners AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various biopharmaceutical products. It is developing Abicipar, a DARPin-based anti-angiogenic drug, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema diseases, as well as on a partnered pipeline that includes novel approaches to the treatment of severe ocular diseases.

