HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Aegis reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matinas BioPharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.30.

Matinas BioPharma stock opened at $0.83 on Tuesday. Matinas BioPharma has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $2.49.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 4,031.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 714,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 697,416 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 24.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,079,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 210,603 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,188,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 140,037 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Matinas BioPharma in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 184.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,893,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 2,524,597 shares during the period.

Matinas BioPharma Company Profile

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. It develops products using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals for the delivery of small molecules, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

