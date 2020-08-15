Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) Director Jonathan Holtaway Acquires 21,919 Shares

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) Director Jonathan Holtaway bought 21,919 shares of Hawthorn Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.98 per share, with a total value of $350,265.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of HWBK opened at $18.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.93 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.23. The firm has a market cap of $111.95 million, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.35.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $15.97 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 43,625.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 121.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 24.4% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 153.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. 29.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Hawthorn Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in Missouri. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and a range of lending services, including commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, and commercial and residential real estate loans.

