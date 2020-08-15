Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 54.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 689,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 834,078 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $26,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HIG. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 704,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,822,000 after purchasing an additional 326,127 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 15.3% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $41,000. Kempner Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $2,175,000. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 39.7% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HIG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.54.

NYSE:HIG opened at $42.81 on Friday. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a one year low of $19.04 and a one year high of $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.61.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.22. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 12.62%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.01%.

Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

