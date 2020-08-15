Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS:HMMR) Short Interest Down 41.5% in May

Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS:HMMR) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a drop of 41.5% from the April 30th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
HMMR stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. Hammer Fiber Optics has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.22.
Hammer Fiber Optics Company Profile
