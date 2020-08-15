GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) Insider Sells $225,600.00 in Stock

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) insider Douglas B. Snyder sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $225,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 122,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,221.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Douglas B. Snyder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 6th, Douglas B. Snyder sold 9,804 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $102,942.00.

Shares of GWPH stock opened at $106.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.16 and its 200 day moving average is $113.62. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a twelve month low of $67.98 and a twelve month high of $156.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.84 and a beta of 1.92.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $121.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GWPH. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $161.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $271.00 target price on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 134.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 12,522 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 28.5% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 25.6% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 3,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 3.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,139,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,827,000 after purchasing an additional 35,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 37.0% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 63,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after purchasing an additional 17,057 shares in the last quarter. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

