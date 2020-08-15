Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) Director Sells $435,000.00 in Stock

Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,133. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

GH opened at $85.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.29 and a beta of 0.58. Guardant Health Inc has a fifty-two week low of $55.90 and a fifty-two week high of $105.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.30 and a 200 day moving average of $79.90.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $66.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.18 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 14.66% and a negative net margin of 45.53%. Guardant Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Guardant Health Inc will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GH. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Guardant Health during the second quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Guardant Health by 186.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 1,930.0% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 199.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 2,247.4% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GH. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Guardant Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.17.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

