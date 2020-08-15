Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) VP Sells $261,848.00 in Stock

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total value of $261,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,761,483.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

GPI stock opened at $95.53 on Friday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.25 and a fifty-two week high of $110.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 2.29.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $2.86. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GPI. Zacks Investment Research boosted their target price on Group 1 Automotive to $70.75 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine lowered Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.39.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 73.3% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,577,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,821,000 after purchasing an additional 667,240 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $20,100,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the first quarter worth about $8,880,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 41.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 645,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,589,000 after acquiring an additional 187,710 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 165.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 189,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,398,000 after acquiring an additional 118,222 shares during the period.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.