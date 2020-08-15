Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) PT Raised to $20.00

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GTBIF. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Green Thumb Industries from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Green Thumb Industries from $20.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Green Thumb Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.69.

Get Green Thumb Industries alerts:

OTCMKTS:GTBIF opened at $16.01 on Thursday. Green Thumb Industries has a one year low of $3.69 and a one year high of $16.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.82.

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures and sells various cannabis products in the United States. The company's cannabis products include flower, concentrates for dabbing and vaporizing, edibles, and topical. It owns and operates a chain of retail cannabis stores under the RISE name. The company markets its products through third party retailers.

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Green Thumb Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Thumb Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.