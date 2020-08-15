Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 56.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $20.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.69.

Shares of GTBIF opened at $16.01 on Thursday. Green Thumb Industries has a one year low of $3.69 and a one year high of $16.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.82.

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures and sells various cannabis products in the United States. The company's cannabis products include flower, concentrates for dabbing and vaporizing, edibles, and topical. It owns and operates a chain of retail cannabis stores under the RISE name. The company markets its products through third party retailers.

