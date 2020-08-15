Great Hill Equity Partners V, Sells 11,624 Shares of RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) Stock

RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) major shareholder Great Hill Equity Partners V, sold 11,624 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total value of $189,006.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of REAL stock opened at $16.83 on Friday. RealReal Inc has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $24.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion and a PE ratio of -11.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.06 and its 200-day moving average is $12.54.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.05). RealReal had a negative net margin of 40.78% and a negative return on equity of 36.68%. The firm had revenue of $57.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RealReal Inc will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on REAL. Raymond James upped their price objective on RealReal from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on RealReal from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Nomura upped their price target on RealReal from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on RealReal from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.56.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REAL. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of RealReal by 206.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of RealReal by 116,566.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 6,994 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of RealReal by 142.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RealReal by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of RealReal by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

