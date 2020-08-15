Graco (NYSE:GGG) Lifted to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Graco (NYSE:GGG) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $59.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $53.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on GGG. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Graco from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Graco from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Graco from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graco presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.80.

GGG stock opened at $57.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Graco has a twelve month low of $38.43 and a twelve month high of $58.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.41. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.60.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. Graco had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The company had revenue of $366.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.13 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Graco will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 17th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Graco’s payout ratio is 36.84%.

In other Graco news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $2,115,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 241,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,367,843. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total transaction of $1,894,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 403,539 shares of company stock worth $21,709,119 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Graco by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 405,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,780,000 after buying an additional 52,224 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Graco by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 58,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 11,347 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Graco by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 98,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,719,000 after purchasing an additional 23,441 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Graco by 146.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 19,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the 1st quarter worth $1,137,000. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

