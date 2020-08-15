GoldMoney (TSE:XAU) Stock Price Up 0.4%

GoldMoney Inc (TSE:XAU)’s share price rose 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$2.76 and last traded at C$2.75, approximately 42,130 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 108,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.74.

The company has a market cap of $213.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.80. The company has a quick ratio of 8.13, a current ratio of 20.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.27.

Get GoldMoney alerts:

GoldMoney (TSE:XAU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$164.44 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that GoldMoney Inc will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Goldmoney Inc operates a gold based financial network that enables clients to use vaulted gold as money. It operates a platform to buy, transfer, earn, and sell physical allocated gold. The company also provides precious metals custody and wealth services, trading and execution, card services, tax free retirement accounts, and independent research to high net worth individual investors and institutions; and deals in the purchase and sale of physical precious metals in the form of bars, coins, and wafers, as well as operates a gold and platinum jewelry online shop.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for GoldMoney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoldMoney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.