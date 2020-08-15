General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,105 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,804 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,047,751 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,162,112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719,148 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 6.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 100,416,712 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,086,664,000 after buying an additional 6,189,518 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 9.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,007,832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $831,361,000 after buying an additional 3,557,442 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 159.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,555,728 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $801,188,000 after buying an additional 23,689,152 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,179,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $377,147,000 after buying an additional 259,438 shares during the period. 75.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

GM stock opened at $27.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38. General Motors has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $39.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $1.22. The business had revenue of $16.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 1.46%. The company’s revenue was down 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that General Motors will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett acquired 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $241,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 22,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,380. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Nomura Instinet cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.53.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Story: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.