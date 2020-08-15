Gattaca (LON:GATC) Trading Down 2.6%

Gattaca PLC (LON:GATC)’s share price dropped 2.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 55.50 ($0.73) and last traded at GBX 55.50 ($0.73), approximately 13,518 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 67,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57 ($0.75).

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gattaca in a report on Friday, July 17th.

Get Gattaca alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 48.02 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 54.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39.

Gattaca plc, a human capital resources company, provides contract and permanent recruitment services in the private and public sectors. It operates through three segments: UK Engineering, UK Technology, and International. The company offers permanent, fixed term, temporary, contractor, and interim recruitment; contingent recruitment; preferred supplier lists and frameworks; and vacancy and campaign recruitment services.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Gattaca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gattaca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.