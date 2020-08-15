G3 Exploration (LON:G3E) Stock Price Up 6%

G3 Exploration Ltd (LON:G3E) shares traded up 6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 9.50 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 10.60 ($0.14), 77,358 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10 ($0.13).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 10.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 11.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.53 million and a PE ratio of -1.59.

G3 Exploration Company Profile (LON:G3E)

G3 Exploration Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, and produces coal bed methane in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the supply and distribution of natural gas; and distribution of pipeline natural gas, as well as compressed natural gas for retail and industrial use through its retail stations; and sale of power generation.

