Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Analysts expect Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) to report $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Funko’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. Funko reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 76.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Funko will report full-year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Funko.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.13. Funko had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 1.54%.

FNKO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut Funko from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Funko from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Funko from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.82.

FNKO opened at $6.24 on Friday. Funko has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $27.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $297.91 million, a P/E ratio of -21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.74 and a 200-day moving average of $6.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FNKO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Funko by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Funko during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Funko by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,849 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Funko by 254.4% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Funko by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 55.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

