FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Stock Rating Lowered by Compass Point

Compass Point lowered shares of FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $16.50 price target on the stock.

FSK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of FS KKR Capital from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued an underweight rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.88.

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock opened at $16.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.53. FS KKR Capital has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $25.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). FS KKR Capital had a negative net margin of 73.13% and a positive return on equity of 11.16%. As a group, research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

In other news, Director Todd C. Builione sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $46,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Pietrzak sold 65,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $243,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,648 shares in the company, valued at $146,697.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 588,515 shares of company stock valued at $2,153,826. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Successful Portfolios LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

