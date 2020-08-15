Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Earns “Buy” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their buy rating on shares of Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $50.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Frontdoor’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.64 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on FTDR. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Frontdoor from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered Frontdoor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Frontdoor in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frontdoor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Frontdoor in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $42.79 on Tuesday. Frontdoor has a 1-year low of $30.06 and a 1-year high of $53.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.74 and its 200-day moving average is $41.49.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66. Frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 89.59% and a net margin of 10.01%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Frontdoor will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Man Group plc raised its position in Frontdoor by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 278,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,329,000 after purchasing an additional 107,950 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Frontdoor by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Frontdoor by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 22,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Frontdoor by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Frontdoor by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 145,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after purchasing an additional 33,780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.45% of the company’s stock.

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

