Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (FMS) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.71 on September 11th

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, August 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.7073 per share on Friday, September 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This is an increase from Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co.’s previous annual dividend of $0.66.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has raised its dividend by 44.3% over the last three years.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. alerts:

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. stock opened at $42.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.31. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $46.55.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.50%. Research analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FMS. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.10.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.