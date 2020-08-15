Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) PT Raised to $6.50

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) had its price objective lifted by analysts at CIBC from $5.50 to $6.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 83.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FRHLF. Raymond James raised Freehold Royalties to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Freehold Royalties from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial lowered Freehold Royalties to a “hold” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Freehold Royalties from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Freehold Royalties from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.18.

Shares of OTCMKTS FRHLF opened at $3.53 on Thursday. Freehold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.18.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada. It holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 43,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

