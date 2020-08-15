Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) PT Raised to $6.00

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $5.50 to $6.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 69.74% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Freehold Royalties to a “hold” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Freehold Royalties to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Freehold Royalties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.18.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

Freehold Royalties stock opened at $3.53 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.18. Freehold Royalties has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $6.25.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada. It holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 43,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.