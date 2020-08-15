FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF) Short Interest Update

FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,253,000 shares, a decrease of 51.9% from the March 15th total of 2,607,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 160.6 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FCBBF. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on FinecoBank Banca Fineco in a report on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FinecoBank Banca Fineco in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FinecoBank Banca Fineco in a report on Wednesday, May 13th.

Shares of FinecoBank Banca Fineco stock opened at $15.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.62. FinecoBank Banca Fineco has a 12 month low of $8.14 and a 12 month high of $15.51.

FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. provides banking and investment products and services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Banking, Brokerage, and Investing segments. The company offers banking services, including current account and deposit services, payment services, mortgages, and personal loans, as well as debit, credit, and prepaid cards; and brokerage services comprising order execution services on behalf of customers with direct access to global equity markets, as well as to trade on currencies, indices, shares, bonds, commodities, futures, options, bonds, ETFs, and certificates.

