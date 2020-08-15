Fifth Third Bancorp Trims Stock Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,958 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hubbell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Hubbell by 142.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hubbell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Hubbell by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hubbell by 651.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hubbell stock opened at $146.30 on Friday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $85.62 and a 52-week high of $155.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.89 and a 200-day moving average of $127.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.27. Hubbell had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $949.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.83%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Hubbell from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Hubbell from $163.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hubbell currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.33.

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

