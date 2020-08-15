Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 4,673 Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,183 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,673 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KEYS. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 528.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,582,232 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $132,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,554 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 501.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 906,662 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $82,435,000 after purchasing an additional 755,903 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the second quarter worth $53,881,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2,798.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 549,217 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $55,350,000 after purchasing an additional 530,271 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 87.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,053,032 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $88,118,000 after purchasing an additional 492,147 shares during the period. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 3,429 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.81, for a total value of $366,251.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 2,438 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $248,676.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,300,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,241 shares of company stock worth $8,968,247 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on KEYS. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.89.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $102.95 on Friday. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $77.93 and a 12 month high of $110.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.52. The firm has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.07.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.15). Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The business had revenue of $892.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

