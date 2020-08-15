Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 464 Shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1,570.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 169.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 444 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 217.3% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1,425.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 488 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $97.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Agilent Technologies Inc has a one year low of $61.13 and a one year high of $99.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a PE ratio of 44.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.12.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical research company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.15%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.17.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $781,896.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 4,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $389,479.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,806 shares in the company, valued at $8,769,351.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,707 shares of company stock worth $9,080,332 over the last three months.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

