Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 4,080 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,270 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 4,080 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 4.7% during the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ross Stores by 3.6% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 5.1% during the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 6.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 132.3% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Shares of ROST stock opened at $94.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.15 and a 200 day moving average of $94.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $33.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.79. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.30 and a twelve month high of $124.16.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.86). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ROST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ross Stores from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Ross Stores from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Nomura Instinet decreased their price target on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.85.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.