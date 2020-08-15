Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 2,539 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,539 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 16.2% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 365,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,960,000 after acquiring an additional 50,976 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 875.1% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 45,980 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 48,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at $450,000. Finally, SVA Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,031,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,706,000 after acquiring an additional 44,258 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $53.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.37. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $36.42 and a twelve month high of $56.66.

