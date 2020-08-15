Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 20,115 Shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 34.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,115 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 21.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,860,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,191,000 after purchasing an additional 331,100 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 9.4% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Welltower by 16.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 478,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,886,000 after acquiring an additional 68,771 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 26.9% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 10,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the second quarter valued at about $10,007,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WELL opened at $56.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.32. Welltower Inc has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $93.17.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.44). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. On average, analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.65%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WELL shares. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Welltower from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Desjardins assumed coverage on Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.86.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

