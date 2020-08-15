Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 1,825 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $2,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,538,000 after buying an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1,936.4% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,546,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,922,000 after purchasing an additional 251,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CIO Daniel J. Ryan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.87, for a total transaction of $879,350.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 126,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,282,377.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John H. Cunningham sold 2,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.71, for a total transaction of $408,957.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,449 shares in the company, valued at $7,704,066.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,559 shares of company stock valued at $14,256,112. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ARE stock opened at $170.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.40. The stock has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.85. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 1 year low of $109.22 and a 1 year high of $177.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $436.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.92 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 3.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.25.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

