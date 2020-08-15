Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 159 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,353,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,430,000 after purchasing an additional 80,824 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,559,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,585,000 after purchasing an additional 272,647 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 938,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,031,000 after purchasing an additional 154,850 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 911,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,297,000 after purchasing an additional 70,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 568,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,949,000 after purchasing an additional 40,668 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $496.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $513.50 and its 200-day moving average is $435.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 7.42 and a current ratio of 7.42. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $275.49 and a 52 week high of $561.68. The firm has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.96 and a beta of 0.62.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.74% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The company had revenue of $184.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In related news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.62, for a total transaction of $12,190,500.00. 3.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MKTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $520.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $410.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $403.00.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

