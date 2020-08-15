Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Stock Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,008 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $3,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 689.9% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 26,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 23,250 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 16.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 20.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 159,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,619,000 after acquiring an additional 26,669 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,543,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $654,025,000 after acquiring an additional 477,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 125.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 124,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,961,000 after acquiring an additional 69,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LNT opened at $53.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.29. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $37.66 and a 52 week high of $60.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $763.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.76%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.20.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

