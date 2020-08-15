Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Stake in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,105 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.17% of Meridian Bioscience worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at $347,000. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 292.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 81,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 60,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. Institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

VIVO has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Meridian Bioscience in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair upgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Meridian Bioscience from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.25.

NASDAQ VIVO opened at $18.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $762.37 million, a PE ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $26.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.25.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.31. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 18.22%. The company had revenue of $84.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.12 million. Research analysts predict that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

