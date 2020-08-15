Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 47.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,083 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 34,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $610,000.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $121.43 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.97 and a 1-year high of $123.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.91.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

