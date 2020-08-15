Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 143,327 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 24,236 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 568.4% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 63.6% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Halliburton during the second quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Halliburton by 54.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Halliburton during the second quarter worth $31,000. 74.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on HAL shares. BofA Securities raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Halliburton from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Cowen upgraded Halliburton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Halliburton from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $16.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of -3.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.01. Halliburton has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $25.47.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 21.35% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 14.52%.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

